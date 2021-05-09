McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $390.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.08 and a 1-year high of $397.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

