3,319 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $319.70 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $158.89 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

