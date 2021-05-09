ichi.farm Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00250587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.76 or 0.01224126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00031250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.39 or 0.00788011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,362.36 or 0.99919084 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

