Myriad Achieves Market Cap of $11.24 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and $135,130.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,779,861,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

