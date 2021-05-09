Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Chiasma stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,921. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $233.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHMA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

