BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Truist raised BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,099. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

