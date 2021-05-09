$0.42 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,993 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 202,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,835. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

