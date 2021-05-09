Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $14,202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN opened at $78.82 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

