CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,959 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average of $157.16. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $192.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

