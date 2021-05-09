Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 13 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $873.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $788.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $877.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

