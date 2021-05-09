$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,489. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $13,906,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

