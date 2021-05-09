MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $46.63 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $46,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $146,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.