Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Guardant Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

GH stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,826. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.93.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,828.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,499 shares of company stock valued at $81,357,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

