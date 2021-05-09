ARGA Investment Management LP Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in American Water Works by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $152.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

