Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 2,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $181.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

