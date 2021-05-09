Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.66 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

