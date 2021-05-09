Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is US Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

US Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.07.

