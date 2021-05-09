Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4,261.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.20 and a 52 week high of $209.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

