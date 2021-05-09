Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $964,912,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $85.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

