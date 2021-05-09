Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $334.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

