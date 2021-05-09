Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. AON makes up 0.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.27.

NYSE:AON opened at $258.52 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

