Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

