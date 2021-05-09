McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 187,109 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3,337.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,109 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,332,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

