HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of NYSE HEXO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 5,018,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $897.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $149,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

