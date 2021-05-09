Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.03. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.14. 888,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,422. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.