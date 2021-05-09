Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.03. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.14. 888,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,422. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

