Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.21 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00251796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $704.09 or 0.01227333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.37 or 0.00790285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,346.81 or 0.99964187 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

