Vidya Trading Up 5% This Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00067424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.31 or 0.00797155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00105425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.07 or 0.09231860 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

