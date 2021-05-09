OracleChain Market Cap Achieves $567,094.39 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $567,094.39 and $46.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00251796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.09 or 0.01227333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.37 or 0.00790285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,346.81 or 0.99964187 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

