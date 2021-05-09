Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report sales of $1.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $560,000.00 to $1.92 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $13.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 million to $20.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.03 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $48.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEEM. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Beam Global stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. 334,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $208.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 142.9% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $6,221,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

