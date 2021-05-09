Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

