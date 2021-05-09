Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.760 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 1,473,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,281. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

