McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.850-19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.38 billion-$252.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.66 billion.McKesson also updated its FY22 guidance to $18.85-$19.45 EPS.

NYSE MCK traded up $12.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.73. McKesson has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.29.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

