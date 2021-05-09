Exane Derivatives Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.4% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PayPal were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $253.36 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.61 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.99 and a 200-day moving average of $238.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

