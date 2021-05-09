Field & Main Bank Acquires 940 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

AMD stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

