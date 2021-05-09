Field & Main Bank Purchases 250 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

