Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Trimmed by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 45,800.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,178,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $225.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $194.03 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

