1,705 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

