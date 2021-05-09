Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.19.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $147.52 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $148.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

