D. Scott Neal Inc. Acquires Shares of 110,373 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,119,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $106.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

