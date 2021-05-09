WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $7.36 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 40.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,966 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.9% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.