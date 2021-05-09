Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 11,960 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,834,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.