Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of AFG opened at $128.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.