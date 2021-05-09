Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $319.08 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 14,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

