Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Shares of FB opened at $319.08 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.69. The firm has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Facebook by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $325,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,452 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Facebook by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

