ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Announces Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 1,302,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $511.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

