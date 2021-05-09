Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.410-2.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.41-2.58 EPS.

SEM traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $37.12. 788,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

