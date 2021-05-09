Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.30 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 230.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

