Polymath Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $241.24 million and $4.46 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 610,331,538 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

