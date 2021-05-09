Raydium (RAY) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $13.97 or 0.00024355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $568.59 million and approximately $62.59 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00251079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $701.38 or 0.01222362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00784140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,227.68 or 0.99736657 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,687,576 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.