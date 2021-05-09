WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.